Troopers: Man points gun at girlfriend after denied proposal

FAIRBANKS — Alaska State Troopers say a man who is accused of pointing a loaded gun at his girlfriend last week after she rejected his marriage proposal has been charged with felony assault.
The man’s girlfriend of three years told troopers he became enraged when she turned him down, Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported, so he racked the slide on his loaded pistol and pointed it at her.
The woman told troopers she ran out the back door of the Fairbanks roadhouse they were at and hid in bushes before a friend found her.
A passing motorist picked them up.
Miguel Angel Serrano-Moya, 25, told troopers he was drinking and couldn’t remember anything that happened court records show.
He was charged with felony third-degree assault, misdemeanor fourth-degree weapons misconduct and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief.
