Newscast — Monday, January 24, 2017

In this newscast:
- Fish and Game has reopened the Juneau area summer personal use king crab fishery for the first time in six years.
- The Legislature is meeting in Juneau Thursday for a special session focusing on the capital budget.
- A Ketchikan man has been charged for the March murder of a local surgeon.
Recent headlines
-
Capital budget compromise unlikely to restore PFDs, address oil and gas tax credits“Clearly those are going to be the most difficult issues that have to be solved going forward," said Republican Sen. Peter Micciche, R-Soldotna, a leader in the Senate. "I don’t think they’re going to happen in this bill.”
-
Marine debris won’t stop, but neither will those cleaning it upOn many Alaska beaches, plastic washes up faster than it can be picked up. The remote locations and mountains of plastic make Chris Pallister’s clean up work incredibly expensive.
-
Talkeetna’s feline ‘mayor’ Stubbs, passes away at 20The unofficial mayor of Talkeetna, Stubbs the cat, passed away in the overnight hours between Thursday and Friday, according to his owners.
-
Bans on game harvest techniques currently under reviewThe Trump administration has directed the National Park Service in Alaska and the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge to reconsider bans on certain state allowed game harvest techniques.