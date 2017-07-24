Narrow Cape missile launch scheduled for this weekend

Pilots and mariners have received alerts to watch out for a missile launch at the Narrow Cape launch facility this weekend.
A Coast Guard legal notice to mariners warns vessels to steer clear of the waters around the area between 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 29.
The notice also lists two alternative nights for this coming launch, July 30 and July 31.
The Federal Aviation Administration posted a much broader restriction for pilots. It says to avoid the airspace between June 21 and August 01.
This will be the second launch this summer as part of the Alaska Aerospace Corporation’s multi-year, multi-million dollar partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense’s Missile Defense Agency.
The first launch earlier this month used a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense weapon system on the island to stop a test missile over the Pacific Ocean. The MDA said the exercise was successful.
Recent headlines
-
Marine debris won’t stop, but neither will those cleaning it upOn many Alaska beaches, plastic washes up faster than it can be picked up. The remote locations and mountains of plastic make Chris Pallister’s clean up work incredibly expensive.
-
Talkeetna’s feline ‘mayor’ Stubbs, passes away at 20The unofficial mayor of Talkeetna, Stubbs the cat, passed away in the overnight hours between Thursday and Friday, according to his owners.
-
Bans on game harvest techniques currently under reviewThe Trump administration has directed the National Park Service in Alaska and the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge to reconsider bans on certain state allowed game harvest techniques.
-
Joplin pleads not guilty to murder, theft in Ketchikan doctor’s deathJordan Joplin, 32, of Washington state pleaded not guilty Monday to first- and second-degree murder charges in the the March 16 death of Ketchikan surgeon Dr. Eric Garcia.