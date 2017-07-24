Juneau Afternoon – 7-25-17

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Laury Scandling hosts.
We’ll talk with Rachel Juzeler about her upcoming class in Slumped Glass techniques;
And Alexandra Pierce will be on the air to highlight the planned Dog Park.
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it’s Alaska News Nightly, Telling Tales at 7, New Letters On the Air at 7:30, followed at 8 by Selected Shorts.
At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s Tuesday on KTOO-Juneau.
Recent headlines
-
Talkeetna’s feline ‘mayor’ Stubbs, passes away at 20The unofficial mayor of Talkeetna, Stubbs the cat, passed away in the overnight hours between Thursday and Friday, according to his owners.
-
Bans on game harvest techniques currently under reviewThe Trump administration has directed the National Park Service in Alaska and the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge to reconsider bans on certain state allowed game harvest techniques.
-
Joplin pleads not guilty to murder, theft in Ketchikan doctor’s deathJordan Joplin, 32, of Washington state pleaded not guilty Monday to first- and second-degree murder charges in the the March 16 death of Ketchikan surgeon Dr. Eric Garcia.
-
Russian adventurers honor history during Dillingham visitAn expedition of Russian adventurers arrived Tuesday in Dillingham for their trip to retrace a route taken by historic Russian explorers. The Russian visitors were greeted in Dillingham by that most American of rituals, a potluck dinner.