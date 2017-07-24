Driver facing murder charges in fatal July 4 crash in Petersburg

The driver of a van that crashed July 4, 2016, in Petersburg has been charged with murder and manslaughter for the deaths of two of young women in that accident.

A Juneau grand jury returned a five-count indictment Thursday against William Christopher “Chris” Allen, 24.

Allen faces two charges of second-degree murder and two charges of manslaughter for allegedly causing the death of Molly Parks, 18, and Marie Giesbrecht, 19.

Allen also is charged with first-degree assault. Another passenger, Catherine Cardenas, was injured in the accident.

The van belonged to the Petersburg borough and the four were working for the borough to help put on the Parks and Recreation Department’s Independence Day celebration.

The van went off the road near Petersburg’s South Harbor just before 7:30 that morning. Two were killed in the crash and two were injured.

All four are graduates of Petersburg High School.

Giesbrecht was the daughter of borough manager Steve Giesbrecht.

Following the accident, the Fourth of July celebration was canceled and the community held a candlelight vigil.

The Alaska State Troopers investigated the accident.

Allen was arrested July 21 in Fairbanks, according to Petersburg Police Department news release.

His bail was initially set at $50,000. The department release said, “our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved during this difficult time.”

He had a hearing Saturday before a judge in Fairbanks.

Allen is scheduled to be arraigned 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Petersburg in front of superior court judge William Carey.

He is in custody in Fairbanks and will appear by telephone.

Allen’s attorney declined to comment on the charges.