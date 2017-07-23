In plea deal, charges dropped in alleged robbery for trespass convictions

Felony charges have been dismissed against a Juneau man in an armed robbery case as part of a plea deal. He’s been released after time served for misdemeanor trespassing in several downtown businesses.
Juneau Police Chief Bryce Johnson said they agreed with the decision made by the District Attorney’s office to drop the robbery and assault charges.
“We’re trying to find out what actually happened,” Johnson said. “Unfortunately, all cases aren’t just perfect. We don’t always have everything perfect lined up.”
“In that particular robbery case, I think that decision that the attorney made was correct because we had open questions about whether we could prove that case against that particular defendant,” Johnson said.
Eric Rivera, 23, was arrested May 30 just after a Taku Harley-Davidson employee reported being robbed at knifepoint. She reported that Rivera — who a day earlier had been fired from his job at the store — stopped by to pick up his pay stub.
According to the investigating officer’s report, Rivera pulled out a knife he had purchased at the store and said, “I am sorry. I need the money.” He walked out with a bank bag containing about $5,000 cash. Rivera was arrested a half-hour later on Front Street and charged with felony robbery and assault.
Taku Harley-Davidson officials declined to comment on the case. Juneau Police Department officials confirmed Wednesday that none of the money has been recovered and the case is still under investigation.
Last April, Rivera was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass at the Mendenhall Tower Apartments. Video surveillance cameras and another man’s cell phone camera captured Rivera forcing open the locked exterior doors and sleeping in the lobby and common area. On video, Rivera also smacked the phone out of the man’s hand.
Rivera was also charged with trespassing at Alaskan Hotel, Foodland IGA and Baranof Hotel in March and April.
In early June, the robbery and assault charges stemming from the Taku Harley-Davidson case were dismissed as long as Rivera pleaded guilty to half of the criminal trespass charges. He was ordered to serve 10 days in jail with credit for time already served.
As is usual practice, Rivera’s public defender declined to comment on the case.
Rivera has served his sentence and is already out of custody.
