Late-night crash kills driver on Glenn Highway near Sutton

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers are investigating a traffic crash that killed a driver near Sutton in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.
Troopers say a vehicle traveling south near Mile 68 Glenn Highway left the road and struck a tree.
Troopers took a call on the crash after 10 p.m. Thursday.
The driver was the only one in the vehicle.
The name and gender of the driver were not immediately available.
