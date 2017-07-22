Coast Guard: Missile test could occur as early as next week

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a launch from the Kodiak Island rocket launch complex in Alaska will occur as soon as next week.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports a U.S. Coast Guard notice released Wednesday states the launch is scheduled to occur at the Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska between 7 p.m. on July 29 and 1:30 a.m. on July 30.
Alternative times for the launch are listed as between 7 p.m. on July 30 and 1:30 a.m. on July 31, or between 7 p.m. on July 31 and 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 1.
Mariners are advised to remain clear of swaths of ocean between Kodiak Island and Hawaii during those time periods.
U.S. Army soldiers are stationed temporarily at the launch complex for U.S. Missile Defense Agency testing.
