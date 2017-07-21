Veteran prosecutor nominated to be the US attorney in Alaska

A veteran federal prosecutor was nominated Friday by President Donald Trump to be the next U.S. Attorney for the District of Alaska.
Trump nominated Bryan Schroder for the post. Schroder has been the acting head of the Alaska district since Karen Loeffler and 45 other U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Barack Obama were asked to resign after Trump’s election.
The White House says Schroder has prosecuted cases involving violent crimes to fisheries and wildlife offenses in his 11 year-tenure with the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Schroder previously served 24 years in the U.S. Coast Guard, retiring with the rank of captain. He was graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 1981 and from the University of Washington School of Law in 1991.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska lawmakers to reconvene on capital budget next weekA Senate spokesman says it's likely to start Thursday, July 27, in Juneau, and it's expected to last one or two days.
-
Behind the scenes of Wild Alaska LiveThe BBC and PBS are teaming up on a special series of live, prime-time nature programs showcasing Alaska’s wildlife to tens of millions people around the world. Cutting edge technology and a lot of luck goes into the high stakes production.
-
Juneau Assembly mining task force to add membersThe three-member Juneau Assembly mining task force is seeking to add two planning commissioners and two members of the public. The group is studying a proposal to streamline the city's mining review process.
-
Gustavus Community Center gets a boost from the Rasmuson FoundationEfforts to build a community center in Gustavus is getting a boost from the Rasmuson Foundation which announced it's awarding a local nonprofit a $400,000 grant. The community is working to build a 200-seat center that could open its doors in 2018.