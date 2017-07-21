Newscast – Friday, July 21, 2017

In this newscast:
- Juneau city engineers: no contaminated soil at burned Twin Lakes Playground site
- Sitka weighing proposals over community hospital’s future
- Coast Guard says it spent $311,000 searching for an Alaska man who faked his own disappearance
- Federal researchers uncover wreck of the doomed F/V Destination that sunk in the Bering Sea with six aboard
Recent headlines
-
With so many Obamacare repeal options in play, confusion reignsCongress has been trying to repeal and/or replace the Affordable Care Act for years. Now it's down to the wire, but there are multiple proposals on the Senate's table, and more could be on the way.
-
Washington’s new, tougher distracted driving law takes effect SundayWashington State Patrol Chief John Batiste said you can get a ticket for eating, sipping coffee, starting a video or grooming if a trooper sees you driving badly as a consequence.
-
Why isn’t Gastineau Channel navigable all the way through?Curious Juneau examines why Gastineau Channel isn't maintained as a through waterway. Instead most vessels have to take the long way around Douglas Island.
-
Initiative to regulate Anchorage bathrooms likely to appear on ballotA coalition of groups called Fair Anchorage that is opposed to the measure plans to mount a public education campaign over the next several months.