Newscast – Friday, July 21, 2017

In this newscast:

  • Juneau city engineers: no contaminated soil at burned Twin Lakes Playground site
  • Sitka weighing proposals over community hospital’s future
  • Coast Guard says it spent $311,000 searching for an Alaska man who faked his own disappearance
  • Federal researchers uncover wreck of the doomed F/V Destination that sunk in the Bering Sea with six aboard
0

Recent headlines

X