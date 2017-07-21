Juneau Assembly mining task force to add members

A task force appointed by Juneau’s mayor to re-examine the city’s mining ordinance met for the first time Friday. Its first decision is that the committee should be enlarged to include two planning commissioners and two members of the public.
That’s according to a press release from the City and Borough of Juneau.
A group of Juneau businessmen approached the Assembly in May arguing that the current mining ordinance duplicates state and federal review and should be streamlined.
In response, Juneau’s mayor named three Assembly members to a mining ordinance review task force.
Anyone interested in applying to fill the two open public seats on the mining committee should apply online or in person at the city clerk’s office by Aug. 7.
Appointments are scheduled at the Juneau Assembly’s Aug. 9 meeting. More information on the history of the city’s mining review process is here.
Recent headlines
-
Gustavus Community Center gets a boost from the Rasmuson FoundationEfforts to build a community center in Gustavus is getting a boost from the Rasmuson Foundation which announced it's awarding a local nonprofit a $400,000 grant. The community is working to build a 200-seat center that could open its doors in 2018.
-
Oprah’s visit to Alaska leaves lasting impact on fansOprah declared 2017 her “Year of Adventure” and launched a series of cruises – one to Alaska, where she had never been before. On her itinerary for Sitka was a visit to Fortress of the Bear, the Alaska Raptor Center, and watching the New Archangel Dancers at Harrigan Centennial Hall.
-
With so many Obamacare repeal options in play, confusion reignsCongress has been trying to repeal and/or replace the Affordable Care Act for years. Now it's down to the wire, but there are multiple proposals on the Senate's table, and more could be on the way.
-
Washington’s new, tougher distracted driving law takes effect SundayWashington State Patrol Chief John Batiste said you can get a ticket for eating, sipping coffee, starting a video or grooming if a trooper sees you driving badly as a consequence.