Juneau Assembly mining task force to add members

A task force appointed by Juneau’s mayor to re-examine the city’s mining ordinance met for the first time Friday. Its first decision is that the committee should be enlarged to include two planning commissioners and two members of the public.

That’s according to a press release from the City and Borough of Juneau.

A group of Juneau businessmen approached the Assembly in May arguing that the current mining ordinance duplicates state and federal review and should be streamlined.

In response, Juneau’s mayor named three Assembly members to a mining ordinance review task force.

Anyone interested in applying to fill the two open public seats on the mining committee should apply online or in person at the city clerk’s office by Aug. 7.

Appointments are scheduled at the Juneau Assembly’s Aug. 9 meeting. More information on the history of the city’s mining review process is here.