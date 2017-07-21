Juneau Afternoon – 7-24-17

Today on A Juneau Afternoon, Laury Scandling hosts.
Photographer Daniel Fox will be here to talk about his work;
We’ll talk with Charles Ward about A Civil Cup of Coffee;
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via ktoo.org
Tonight at 7 on Focus On Community, a broadcast of author David Ramseur’s talk about Melting the Ice Curtain, recorded last Tuesday night during the JWAC presentation
Recent headlines
With so many Obamacare repeal options in play, confusion reignsCongress has been trying to repeal and/or replace the Affordable Care Act for years. Now it's down to the wire, but there are multiple proposals on the Senate's table, and more could be on the way.
Washington’s new, tougher distracted driving law takes effect SundayWashington State Patrol Chief John Batiste said you can get a ticket for eating, sipping coffee, starting a video or grooming if a trooper sees you driving badly as a consequence.
Why isn’t Gastineau Channel navigable all the way through?Curious Juneau examines why Gastineau Channel isn't maintained as a through waterway. Instead most vessels have to take the long way around Douglas Island.
Initiative to regulate Anchorage bathrooms likely to appear on ballotA coalition of groups called Fair Anchorage that is opposed to the measure plans to mount a public education campaign over the next several months.