Newscast – Thursday, July 20, 2017

By July 20, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Bogoslof volcano was a haven for endangered animals, but scientists did not know if animals would return to the eastern Aleutian Island. Biologists are now starting to answer that question.
  • Former NBA player Carlos Boozer is returning to Juneau to host his Carlos Boozer Basketball Camp.
  • An Alaskan radio station is facing tens of thousands of dollars in fines for a list of FCC violations.
0

Recent headlines

X