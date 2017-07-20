Newscast – Thursday, July 20, 2017

In this newscast:
- Bogoslof volcano was a haven for endangered animals, but scientists did not know if animals would return to the eastern Aleutian Island. Biologists are now starting to answer that question.
- Former NBA player Carlos Boozer is returning to Juneau to host his Carlos Boozer Basketball Camp.
- An Alaskan radio station is facing tens of thousands of dollars in fines for a list of FCC violations.
Recent headlines
Eruptions can’t stop sealife from calling Bogoslof homeBogoslof's unpredictable eruptions have prevented scientists from setting foot on the island. But it hasn't kept them from seeing whether animals have returned.
Safeway to pay feds $3M after Wasilla pharmacy lost thousands of pain pillsThe supermarket chain Safeway Inc. has agreed to pay $3 million in a settlement that involves missing pain medication from a pharmacy in Wasilla.
O.J. Simpson granted parole after serving nearly nine years in prisonSpeaking to the parole board, the former NFL star stressed that he has been a model inmate during his time at the Lovelock Correctional Center. He has served nearly nine years for armed robbery.
Baltimore police caught planting drugs in body-cam footage, public defender saysThe officer has been suspended and two others are on administrative duty, Baltimore Police say. The public defender's office is questioning the officer's involvement in 53 active cases.