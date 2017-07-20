Kenai assembly member charged with DUI after early morning four-wheeler ride

Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly member Jill Schaefer was arrested this week.
Kenai police were called about 1 a.m. Monday with a report of a four-wheeler making laps around the neighborhood.
Schaefer was identified as the operater and charged with driving under the influence and later, refusing a breath test.
Following Blaine Gilman’s resignation from the Assembly earlier this year, Schaefer wasas chosen by the Assembly to take his seat representing the city of Kenai in February.
Her term is up in October.
