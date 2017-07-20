Juneau Afternoon – 7-21-17

Friday, July 21, 2017 on KRNN
Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will host;
Collette Costa will be here with details about happenings at the Gold Town Theatre;
We’ll learn about a new restaurant in town, Four Plates;
Kristine Trott will be here to highlight a horsey event on Saturday
And we’ll learn about an Alaskan Seafood competition!
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
