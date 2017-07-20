Juneau Afternoon – 7-21-17

Friday, July 21, 2017 on KRNN
Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will host;
Collette Costa will be here with details about happenings at the Gold Town Theatre;
We’ll learn about a new restaurant in town, Four Plates;
Kristine Trott will be here to highlight a horsey event on Saturday
And we’ll learn about an Alaskan Seafood competition!
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
U.S. House passes King Cove Road billThe Senate hasn’t passed the bill yet. Don Young hinted the Trump administration might not need new legislation to take action.
Sen. David Wilson says he filed to run lieutenant governor by accident, doesn’t intend to runOn Wednesday, state Sen. David Wilson filed a letter of intent to run for lieutenant governor. Later the same day, he amended that filing, saying he is not running.
Wreckage of crabber Destination discovered after disappearing in FebruaryWreckage from the F/V Destination has been found off St. George Island. The boat and its six crew members were fishing for snow crab when they disappeared Feb. 11.
Dillingham man sentenced to 5 years after sixth DUI convictionBasil Backford, 44, of Dillingham was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday for his repeated drinking and driving violations. Backford was ordered to begin serving his time immediately after the hearing at the Dillingham courthouse.