Juneau Afternoon – 7-21-17

Friday, July 21, 2017 on KRNN

Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will host;

Collette Costa will be here with details about happenings at the Gold Town Theatre;

We’ll learn about a new restaurant in town, Four Plates;

Kristine Trott will be here to highlight a horsey event on Saturday

And we’ll learn about an Alaskan Seafood competition!