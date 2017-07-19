Newscast – Wednesday, July 19, 2017

In this newscast:
- Latest on the Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare,
- Alaska regulators moving forward with onsite consumption rules,
- Safeway to $3M over lax controls at pharmacies, and
- Skagway’s borough manager looking to leave Alaska.
Recent headlines
Supreme Court allows ‘grandparent’ exemption to Trump travel banJustices upheld a lower court order that said grandparents and other relatives qualify as close family and are exempt from the Trump travel ban for citizens of six Muslim-majority countries.
Yukon kings arriving in early blast; Kuskokwim kings arriving in late trickleThe Kuskokwim and Yukon Rivers are having opposite experiences with king salmon this season.
Alaska Airlines might reduce flights to Bethel this winterAlaska Airlines might cut some of its flights between Bethel and Anchorage, just in time for the holidays. Management confirmed that their flight schedule will change a few weeks before Thanksgiving and remain in effect until a few days after New Year's, but it’s still unclear what those changes will be.
On-site consumption back on the table for Alaska pot businessesAlaska is on course to be the first state in the country to allow customers to use cannabis inside regulated businesses. But the issue is far from settled.