Juneau aFTERNOON – 7-20-17

Thursday on a Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes will host the show.
We’ll talk with UAS Interim Dean Paula Martin about changes in arts and sciences curriculums;
We’ll get an update on SEACC activities;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up;
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
State, municipalities face higher borrowing costs from falling credit ratingsA state official estimates the latest rating downgrades could cost the state an extra $5 million to $6 million over 20 years on a $100 million transportation bond issuance.
-
Prosecutors haven’t decided whether to charge Sen. Wilson in slappingA state law makes legislators immune to arrests for misdemeanors while the Legislature is in session. The Legislature has been out of session since July 16 for the first time since the incident.
-
Avista sold to Canadian electric companyAvista has owned Juneau's electric utility for the past four years.
-
Supreme Court allows ‘grandparent’ exemption to Trump travel banJustices upheld a lower court order that said grandparents and other relatives qualify as close family and are exempt from the Trump travel ban for citizens of six Muslim-majority countries.