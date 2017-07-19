Juneau aFTERNOON – 7-20-17

Thursday on a Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes will host the show.

 

We’ll talk with UAS Interim Dean Paula Martin about changes in arts and sciences curriculums;

 

We’ll get an update on SEACC activities;

 

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up;

 

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org

 

 

