5 Alaska parks no longer clean outhouses, volunteers step up

FAIRBANKS — A group of 18 Alaska residents have volunteered to clean the overrun outhouses at five Delta Junction state parks.
The Daily News-Miner reported Monday the parks no longer have the money to pay the state for outhouse cleaning, water and trash pickup services. So the 18 residents decided to temporarily solve this smelly problem. They jokingly call their volunteering “potty training.”
The services stopped July 1. And within a few days, the lack of clean outhouses turned into complaints that human waste was lying around campgrounds.
State parks officials hope to sign a contract with a private company by mid-August to again provide these services at all the parks except Fielding Lake.
