Newscast – Tuesday, July 18, 2017

By July 18, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The first challenger for the fall Juneau Assembly election has stepped forward,
  • Gov. Bill Walker has joined 10 other governors calling on the U.S. Senate to immediately reject efforts to repeal and later replace the Affordable Care Act,
  • Walker explains the mechanics of an upcoming third legislative special session on the capital budget, and
  • a North Dakota newspaper catches up with the Juneau man who was gored by a bison in a national park there.
0

Recent headlines

X