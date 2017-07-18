Newscast – Tuesday, July 18, 2017

In this newscast:
- The first challenger for the fall Juneau Assembly election has stepped forward,
- Gov. Bill Walker has joined 10 other governors calling on the U.S. Senate to immediately reject efforts to repeal and later replace the Affordable Care Act,
- Walker explains the mechanics of an upcoming third legislative special session on the capital budget, and
- a North Dakota newspaper catches up with the Juneau man who was gored by a bison in a national park there.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska-Texas penpals reunite 27 years later in Juneau"P.S. - this is how it all started, a boy's fifth-grade school project."
-
Wildfires rage through British Columbia, forcing 40,000 from their homesFacing rampant fires in the western province, Canadian officials have called for help from the military and even Australian firefighters. And authorities only expect the situation to worsen.
-
Interest in kelp farming drives state tideland applicationsThe Alaska Department of Natural Resources is beginning to work through tideland lease applications for the mariculture industry. Current and potentially new farmers are applying to use state tidelands to grow Pacific oysters and geoducks.
-
Move to fire Ketchikan Borough manager failsTwo Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly members made a move Monday to fire Borough Manager Ruben Duran, who has been on the job about seven months. The motion to fire Duran failed in a 5-2 vote following an open discussion of his job performance.