Juneau Afternoon – 7-19-17

Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney will host.
We’ll talk about Jorden Nigro will be here with an update on activities at the Zach Gordon Youth Center;
We’ll get a preview of this weekend’s Poetry Slam at GonZo’s;
And Marjorie Menzies and Rosemarie Hagevig will be here with details about next month’s P.E.O.’s Whale Watch Cruise.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Wildfires rage through British Columbia, forcing 40,000 from their homesFacing rampant fires in the western province, Canadian officials have called for help from the military and even Australian firefighters. And authorities only expect the situation to worsen.
-
Interest in kelp farming drives state tideland applicationsThe Alaska Department of Natural Resources is beginning to work through tideland lease applications for the mariculture industry. Current and potentially new farmers are applying to use state tidelands to grow Pacific oysters and geoducks.
-
Move to fire Ketchikan Borough manager failsTwo Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly members made a move Monday to fire Borough Manager Ruben Duran, who has been on the job about seven months. The motion to fire Duran failed in a 5-2 vote following an open discussion of his job performance.
-
Ecosystem study unlocks the mystery of black cod survivalOver the past couple of decades black cod — or sablefish — has become one of Southeast Alaska’s most commercially important species. Longliners target them in deep waters off the continental shelf, during the same season as halibut. Although stocks are strong, biologists don’t fully grasp black cod population ecology. A research partnership in Sitka hopes to change that.