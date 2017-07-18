Juneau Afternoon – 7-19-17

Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney will host.
We’ll talk about Jorden Nigro will be here with an update on activities at the Zach Gordon Youth Center;
We’ll get a preview of this weekend’s Poetry Slam at GonZo’s;
And Marjorie Menzies and Rosemarie Hagevig will be here with details about next month’s P.E.O.’s Whale Watch Cruise.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines

  • Wildfires rage through British Columbia, forcing 40,000 from their homes

    Facing rampant fires in the western province, Canadian officials have called for help from the military and even Australian firefighters. And authorities only expect the situation to worsen.
  • Like in Alaska, kelp forests in California provide habitat and shelter for a variety of fish species. Photo courtesy Sonia Ibarra.

    Interest in kelp farming drives state tideland applications

    The Alaska Department of Natural Resources is beginning to work through tideland lease applications for the mariculture industry. Current and potentially new farmers are applying to use state tidelands to grow Pacific oysters and geoducks.
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough Manager Ruben Duran. (Photo by Leila Kheiry/KRBD)

    Move to fire Ketchikan Borough manager fails

    Two Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly members made a move Monday to fire Borough Manager Ruben Duran, who has been on the job about seven months. The motion to fire Duran failed in a 5-2 vote following an open discussion of his job performance.
  • A juvenile black cod is tagged and released back into the ocean. (Photo courtesy NOAA)

    Ecosystem study unlocks the mystery of black cod survival

    Over the past couple of decades black cod — or sablefish — has become one of Southeast Alaska’s most commercially important species. Longliners target them in deep waters off the continental shelf, during the same season as halibut. Although stocks are strong, biologists don’t fully grasp black cod population ecology. A research partnership in Sitka hopes to change that.
