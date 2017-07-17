Public comment open on future of Juneau’s Lemon Creek area

The public can give input on how the Lemon Creek area will be shaped over the next 20 years.

The City and Borough of Juneau is working on a formal Lemon Creek Area plan for the future zoning around Lemon Creek, the Fred Meyer shopping center and Switzer Creek areas.

Those changes could affect future development going forward.

“Lemon Creek has definitely grown up very organically,” City Planner Jill Maclean said. “But it is sort of recognizable any way that the majority of industrial and commercial uses are.”

Today, south of Lemon Creek is mostly commercial and industrial whereas the north side has a relatively high concentration of apartments.

“I think the challenge is making them complement one another rather than compete,” Maclean said.

One idea is more mixed-use areas where people live and work. Better pedestrian and bicycle access also is in the plan as well as developing city parks.

A 12-member steering committee of residents, property and business owners and a planning commission liaison has been meeting over the past year and will review comments received.

The committee will review those comments next month before forwarding ideas to the Juneau Assembly and Planning Commission.

Public comment closes July 30.