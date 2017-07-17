Newscast — Monday, July 17, 2017

In this newscast:
- Alaska legislators passed a compromise on oil and gas tax credits.
- Alaska Senator Mike Dunleavy filed documents to run for governor.
- A bear was killed after partially eating a dog in Sitka
Conference held in Kodiak to promote tribal conservation districtsThe Alaska Tribal Conservation Alliance held a regional conference in Kodiak recently. Organizers flew in to promote local communities coming together to preserve their natural resources.
Bethel resident competes on ‘American Ninja Warrior’ tonightTonight, Bethel resident Nate DeHaan will climb walls, poles and rope swings on NBC's "American Ninja Warrior," a popular competition and fitness challenge.
Air Station Kodiak rescue swimmers grant boy’s wishThe rescue swimmers of Air Station Kodiak recently made a young boy’s dream come true. Andrew Bishop, an 8-year-old from Woodland, Washington, qualified to have his wish to become a Coast Guard rescue swimmer granted by the organization Make-A-Wish Foundation Alaska & Washington.
ADN reports large salaries, small workload for state fisheries commissionTwo state commissioners are making big money even though they don’t have much work left to do. That’s the story recently reported by Nathaniel Herz with the Alaska Dispatch News, who investigated the state’s Commercial Fisheries Entry Commiss