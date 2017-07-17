Juneau Afternoon – 7-18-17

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Laury Scandling hosts.
We’ll learn about a new coffee shop in Juneau, Sacred Ground;
We’ll get the details about this weekend’s Family Day and tour of Treadwell;
Author Davis\d Ramseur will be here with a preview of his Thursday night presentation for the Juneau World Affairs Council.
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it’s Alaska News Nightly, Telling Tales at 7, New Letters On the Air at 7:30, followed at 8 by Selected Shorts.
At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s Tuesday on KTOO-Juneau.
Recent headlines
-
Troopers shoot bear after it kills and eats dog in Sitka neighborhoodThis is the second bear killed in Sitka this summer. On June 14, a resident on the other end of town shot a bear who was reportedly threatening his dog.
-
Walker says future special sessions depend on progressWalker said he’s optimistic that Saturday’s agreement on oil and gas taxes means lawmakers can reach agreement on other issues.
-
Aleutian tsunami advisory canceled after 7.8 earthquake in RussiaWaves were reported only 6 inches above tide at the sparsely populated Shemya, the site of a remote Air Force station in the extreme western Aleutians.
-
BP leak investigation led to shutdown of 5 more wellsBP was forced to plug five at-risk wells on the North Slope after investigating an oil leak that happened this April.