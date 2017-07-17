Dunleavy announces plans to run for governor in Alaska

JUNEAU — A Republican state senator has announced plans to run for governor in Alaska.
U.S. Sen. Mike Dunleavy of Wasilla on Monday filed with the Alaska Public Offices Commission a letter of intent to run.
The election will be held next year. Gov. Bill Walker, a Republican-turned-independent, has not formally announced whether he’ll seek re-election.
Dunleavy had been flirting with the idea of running for governor for some time.
Earlier this year, he left the Senate’s Republican-led majority caucus. He said he did not believe that enough had been done to curb state spending and disagreed with limiting the size of this year’s Permanent Fund dividends.
Recent headlines
-
Floodwaters hit record highs in river north of ChicagoThe flooding north of Chicago has affected some 6,800 buildings and is "unprecedented," Illinois officials said. It's expected to worsen this weekend.
-
Maryam Mirzakhani, prize-winning mathematician, dies at 40Maryam Mirzakhani was the first woman to win the prestigious Fields Medal. She worked at Stanford University, which confirmed her death Saturday.
-
‘Nones’ in Juneau changing religious landscapeToday, Alaskans are on average less religious than the rest of the country, and a subset who don’t identify with any particular religion is growing, according to data from the Pew Research Center.
-
Homer Rotary Club plans peace-based arts program for elementary kidsAt the end of the program, kids express what peace means to them by painting on canvas banners.