Bethel resident competes on ‘American Ninja Warrior’ tonight

Bethel’s Nate Dehaan will compete on “American Ninja Warrior” tonight. Tune in at 7 p.m. Monday, July 17, on NBC. (Photo courtesy NBC)

Tonight, Bethel resident Nate DeHaan will climb walls, poles and rope swings on NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior,” a popular competition and fitness challenge.

DeHaan is a pilot and dog musher who won first place in Bethel’s half-marathon this summer. He and his wife live in City Sub with their 15 dogs and baby girl.

You can watch DeHaan tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC.

