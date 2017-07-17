Aleutian tsunami advisory canceled after 7.8 earthquake in Russia

A strong earthquake on the Russian side of the Bering Sea briefly prompted a tsunami advisory for parts of the Pacific, including Alaska’s remote Aleutian Islands and Russia. The National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer canceled the advisory because the tsunami no longer posed a threat.

Officials at the warning center had cautioned waves could reach up to 3 feet above the tide level. But waves later Monday were reported only 6 inches above tide at the sparsely populated Shemya, the site of a remote Air Force station in the extreme western Aleutians.

The quake was initially measured at magnitude 7.4 when it struck just after 3:30 p.m. Alaska time in the Komandorskiye Ostrova region of Russia, roughly 1,400 miles east of Anchorage.