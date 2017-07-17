How Alaska decided to give its oil wealth to everyone in the state | MIDNIGHT OIL: Episode 05

In Alaska, we don’t pay income tax. We don’t pay state sales tax. But once a year every man, woman and child gets a cut of the state’s oil wealth. There are plenty of other oil states in the world, but Alaska is the only one that treats residents like shareholders and sends them dividend checks every year.
BP leak investigation led to shutdown of 5 more wellsBP was forced to plug five at-risk wells on the North Slope after investigating an oil leak that happened this April.
Public comment open on future of Juneau’s Lemon Creek areaThe City and Borough of Juneau is working on the Lemon Creek Area plan that could affect future development in coming decades. Public comment is being accepted through July 30 over a draft plan released this month.
Moody’s downgrades Alaska’s credit ratingMoody’s has downgraded the state’s credit rating again and said the state has a negative outlook.
Conference held in Kodiak to promote tribal conservation districtsThe Alaska Tribal Conservation Alliance held a regional conference in Kodiak recently. Organizers flew in to promote local communities coming together to preserve their natural resources.