Police arrest carjacking crash suspect as he leaves hospital

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man suspected of crashing a stolen Anchorage vehicle was arrested after leaving a hospital.

Anchorage police say 26-year-old Tyler Wolff was charged Thursday with eight felonies, including robbery and assault.

Police early July 7 investigated a man with a gun outside an east-side fast-food restaurant.

Police say the man ignored officers’ commands and alternately put the gun to his head or in his mouth. The man ran, carjacked a vehicle a block away and drove west on Fifth Avenue toward downtown Anchorage.

After about a mile, the vehicle drove onto the sidewalk, sped through a red light, crashed into another vehicle, sideswiped a cab and ran into a light pole.

Police used a stun gun to subdue the armed man.

Online court records do not list Wolff’s attorney.