Inmate charged with attempted murder of man in prison

SEWARD, Alaska (AP) — A man serving time for a felony assault conviction has been charged with the attempted murder of another inmate at the Seward prison.

Alaska State Troopers say 57-year-old Rickey Sizemore was arrested Thursday at Spring Creek Correctional Facility.

He is charged with attempting to cut the throat of a man identified by the initials “L.S.”

Prison officials called in troopers after the suspected attack Dec. 22. The second inmate suffered minor injuries.

Troopers say an investigation determined that Sizemore had used a homemade cutting instrument in the attack and had made statements that he intended to kill “L.S.”

Prosecutors in the Kenai District Attorney’s Office determined Wednesday they would file new charges against Sizemore.