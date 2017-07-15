Conoco Phillips closes Kenai plant, continues buyer search

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — ConocoPhillips is preparing to fully shut down its Kenai liquefied natural gas plant while it continues to find a buyer for it.
The Alaska Journal of Commerce reports ConocoPhillips spokeswoman Amy Burnett said Wednesday that the company is preparing to put the plant into long-term shutdown mode this fall. Burnett says the closure will focus on preserving the plant for future exports.
The Kenai facility has been idle for nearly two years, with its last export having been in fall 2015.
The company began marketing the plant for sale in January, but a deal has yet to materialize either with a state-owned corporation that showed interest or a private party.
Burnett says discussions with potential buyers are ongoing.
