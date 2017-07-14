Newscast – Friday, July 14, 2017

In this newscast:
- Alaska marijuana regulators reconsider onsite consumption at pot shops
- Grand Jury indicts Juneau man for June 30 fatal attack at the downtown bus terminal
- Mod Carousel, a burlesque dance troupe brings its cabaret show to Juneau’s Rockwell Ballroom
Recent headlines
NOAA halts whale disentanglement efforts after rescuer diesBoat captain Joe Howlett died on Monday after freeing a right whale that was tangled in fishing gear in Canada's Gulf of St. Lawrence.
U.S. Senate Republican health care bill has ‘caribou kickback’ for AlaskaThe latest version of the health care bill in the U.S. Senate has a special carve-out to help Alaska’s individual insurance market. The bill, revealed Thursday, would send more than $100 million a year to any state with extra-high premiums. As it’s defined now, that’s only Alaska.
Wrangell Borough, union reach amended contract agreementThe Wrangell Borough Assembly approved an amended contract with union employees during a special meeting Thursday, ending what have been contentious negotiations with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Mod Carousel brings boylesque world premiere to JuneauFor eight years Seattle-based boylesque collective Mod Carousel blurs gender expression in Alaska. It's newest show, Gilded makes its world premiere in Alaska. Juneau residents will be treated to the world premiere of a dance production this weekend.