Juneau Afternoon – 7-17-17

Monday, July 17-17Today on A Juneau Afternoon, Laury Scandling hosts.
We’ll find out about the Lemon Creek Master Plan;
Pat Hartman will be here to highlight this weekend’s Garden Tour;
And Robert Sewell will be here to highlight the upcoming Douglas Island Neighbors Association;
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTPP, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Longtime Nushagak Point fishermen say they’ve never seen a year like thisThis season, some fisherman from the set-netting community at Nushagak Point have fished the all-time largest run of sockeye to ever swim past their cabins.
-
Another standoff threatens another budget in Washington stateTime is running out for Washington lawmakers to pass a capital construction budget. Less than one week remains in the state’s third overtime session of the legislature.
-
Indictments handed up on transit center death, visitor center burglary casesDavid Evenson was indicted on manslaughter and criminally homicide charges while Mack Parker was indicted on charges of burglary, theft, and criminal mischief.
-
NOAA halts whale disentanglement efforts after rescuer diesBoat captain Joe Howlett died on Monday after freeing a right whale that was tangled in fishing gear in Canada's Gulf of St. Lawrence.