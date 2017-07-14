Audiogram: How Alaska decided to give its oil wealth to everyone in the state

In Alaska, we don’t pay income tax. We don’t pay sales tax. But once a year every man, woman and child gets a cut of the state’s oil wealth. There are plenty of other oil states in the world, but Alaska is the only one that treats residents like shareholders and sends them dividend checks every year.
Recent headlines
-
Longtime Nushagak Point fishermen say they’ve never seen a year like thisThis season, some fisherman from the set-netting community at Nushagak Point have fished the all-time largest run of sockeye to ever swim past their cabins.
-
Another standoff threatens another budget in Washington stateTime is running out for Washington lawmakers to pass a capital construction budget. Less than one week remains in the state’s third overtime session of the legislature.
-
Indictments handed up on transit center death, visitor center burglary casesDavid Evenson was indicted on manslaughter and criminally homicide charges while Mack Parker was indicted on charges of burglary, theft, and criminal mischief.
-
NOAA halts whale disentanglement efforts after rescuer diesBoat captain Joe Howlett died on Monday after freeing a right whale that was tangled in fishing gear in Canada's Gulf of St. Lawrence.