Juneau Afternoon – 7-14-17

Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts.
We’ll find out about the STAR Performances,
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Special session nears end without public progress on oil taxesSenators want to allow companies to use losses to reduce the taxes they’ll have to pay in the future.
Ravens surprise scientists by showing they can planAs recently as 10 years ago, humans were thought to be the only species with the ability to plan. Turns out ravens can too, on a par with great apes.
U.S. senators seethe at Indian Health ServicesPresident Donald Trump proposes to cut the Indian Health Service budget by $300 million, and the head of the IHS had trouble defending that 6 percent cut at a Senate hearing Wednesday.