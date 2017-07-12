Telling Tales – 7-12-17

“Meeting the Mugger” by Norma Fox Mazer
–In 1988 Mazer said:
“I hesitate to say I’m delivering messages….I’m writing stories and novels. I hope there’s an underlying feeling for the reader — a hope, perhaps a moral. But I’m not preaching. I’m telling stories”.
Recent headlines
-
Ed Mercer promoted to chief of Juneau Police DepartmentThe Juneau Police Department's deputy chief is being promoted to the top job. Ed Mercer will replace outgoing chief Bryce Johnson at the end of July.
-
Feds agree to shore up Alaska’s insurance marketThe U.S. Health & Human Services Department has given the green light to the State of Alaska’s reinsurance program, which lowers costs for people who buy their own health insurance.
-
Tongass timber sale short on timberA large timber sale on the Tongass National Forest is not as large as it was advertised. An environmental watchdog organization has uncovered a U.S. Forest Service document showing a 12-million-board-foot mistake on the Big Thorne timber sale on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska.
-
Wrangell, workers reach new contract agreementWrangell has a new agreement with its unionized workers. If approved by the Borough Assembly, it will end three years of sometimes acrimonious talks over wages and benefits.