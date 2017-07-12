Telling Tales – 7-12-17

 

“Meeting the Mugger” by Norma Fox Mazer

–In 1988 Mazer said:

“I hesitate to say I’m delivering messages….I’m writing stories and novels. I hope there’s an underlying feeling for the reader — a hope, perhaps a moral. But I’m not preaching. I’m telling stories”. 

Recent headlines

  • Ed Mercer promoted to chief of Juneau Police Department

    The Juneau Police Department's deputy chief is being promoted to the top job. Ed Mercer will replace outgoing chief Bryce Johnson at the end of July.
  • Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, left, talks with Seema Verma, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, in the office of Sen. Dan Sullivan. (Photo by Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

    Feds agree to shore up Alaska’s insurance market

    The U.S. Health & Human Services Department has given the green light to the State of Alaska’s reinsurance program, which lowers costs for people who buy their own health insurance.
  • The harbor at Thorne Bay on Prince of Wales Island. (Photo courtesy Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development; Division of Community and Regional Affairs’ Community Photo Library)

    Tongass timber sale short on timber

    A large timber sale on the Tongass National Forest is not as large as it was advertised. An environmental watchdog organization has uncovered a U.S. Forest Service document showing a 12-million-board-foot mistake on the Big Thorne timber sale on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska.
  • Wrangell municipal employees represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers pose on the picket line June 22, 2017. They’ve since reached a new contract agreement with the borough, which now goes before the Assembly. (Photo courtesy IBEW )

    Wrangell, workers reach new contract agreement

    Wrangell has a new agreement with its unionized workers. If approved by the Borough Assembly, it will end three years of sometimes acrimonious talks over wages and benefits.
