Juneau Afternoon – 7-13-17

Thursday on a Juneau Afternoon, Laury Scandling will host the show.
Andy Kline will be here with the details about the upcoming Home Brew competition
We’ll learn about Saturday’s Sensory Sensitive showing of Dispicable Me – 3
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up;
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Bethel native works to program a ‘Yup’ik Siri’Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta communities are keeping Yup’ik alive through immersion schools, bilingual media, teacher training programs and speaking the language at home. Bethel native Christopher Liu is doing his part to bring his language into the 21st century.
-
Frauds, scams and schemes cost Alaskans millions last yearIn 2016, Alaskans lost $2,745,716 to financial frauds and scams. And that’s just from the people who filed complaints. Officials suspect many more residents were victims but never contacted authorities.
-
Juneau Assembly weighs competing proposals for sales tax fundingThe Juneau Assembly is deciding this week which projects would be eligible for sales tax funding. Voters will likely be asked in October whether to extend 1 percent of the local sales tax for another five years.
-
EPA takes step toward ending ‘pre-emptive veto’ of Pebble MineThe Environmental Protection Agency announced its intention to reverse course on an action that would have thwarted the proposed Pebble mine in the Bristol Bay watershed.