Wrangell, workers reach new contract agreement

Wrangell has a new agreement with its unionized workers.

If approved by the Borough Assembly, it will end three years of sometimes acrimonious talks over wages and benefits.

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers members went on strike June 22. That came after the Assembly approved the borough’s final contract offer, which workers had already rejected.

The strike ended about a week later after the two sides returned to the bargaining table.

But the municipality rejected a new union contract proposal. Rather than return to the picket lines, workers asked for more negotiations.

Interim Borough Manager Carol Rushmore said the talks led to new terms.

“There’s basically one change from the contract that the Assembly ratified on June 20. And it has to do with the health and wellness benefits – the medical benefit – for union members,” she said.

Assembly members will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. July 13 to consider amending the contract they already passed. Rushmore will recommend approval.

The union voted in favor of the agreement at a July 10 meeting. A representative said it would make no statement at this time.

Twenty-four Wrangell utility and other employees are represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Another 35 management and non-union staffers also work for the borough.

The Assembly will discuss the contract change behind closed doors, then vote in a public meeting.