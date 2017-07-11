No injuries reported after cement truck rolls over near Dredge Lake

Authorities look over a cement truck that rolled over near the intersection of Mendenhall Loop and Back Loop roads on the morning of July 11, 2017. (Photo courtesy Archie Hinman)

A cement truck sits in the ditch near the intersection of Mendenhall Loop and Back Loop roads on the morning of July 11, 2017. (Photo courtesy Archie Hinman)

A cement truck rolled over at the corner of Mendenhall Loop and Back Loop roads.

Photos from the scene show the truck off the roadway with police and fire officials. The cab of the truck was partially crushed, though Juneau police dispatch reports no injuries.

As of noon Tuesday, authorities were working the scene, trying to right the truck.