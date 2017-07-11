Juneau Afternoon – 7-12-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
Laury Scandling will host.
We’ll talk about Saturday’s bowling fund-raiser, Street Vs. The Beat, with guest Rebecca Service;
Charli Gribbon will be here to highlight the upcoming Infection Prevention event;
Alison Gillum and Crystal Cudworth, from the SE Alaska Land Trust, will be here with a Trust Update;
And we’ll hear some live music with Ukulele Russ.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Feds agree to shore up Alaska’s insurance marketThe U.S. Health & Human Services Department has given the green light to the State of Alaska’s reinsurance program, which lowers costs for people who buy their own health insurance.
Tongass timber sale short on timberA large timber sale on the Tongass National Forest is not as large as it was advertised. An environmental watchdog organization has uncovered a U.S. Forest Service document showing a 12-million-board-foot mistake on the Big Thorne timber sale on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska.
Wrangell, workers reach new contract agreementWrangell has a new agreement with its unionized workers. If approved by the Borough Assembly, it will end three years of sometimes acrimonious talks over wages and benefits.
Former head of Alaska railroad workers union sentenced for felony embezzlementThe former head of Alaska’s railroad workers union has been sentenced to a year in jail for felony embezzlement