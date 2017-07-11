Juneau Afternoon – 7-12-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
Laury Scandling will host.
We’ll talk about Saturday’s bowling fund-raiser, Street Vs. The Beat, with guest Rebecca Service;
Charli Gribbon will be here to highlight the upcoming Infection Prevention event;
Alison Gillum and Crystal Cudworth, from the SE Alaska Land Trust, will be here with a Trust Update;
And we’ll hear some live music with Ukulele Russ.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
0

Recent headlines

X