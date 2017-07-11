Juneau Afternoon – 7-12-17

We’ll talk about Saturday’s bowling fund-raiser, Street Vs. The Beat, with guest Rebecca Service;

Charli Gribbon will be here to highlight the upcoming Infection Prevention event;

Alison Gillum and Crystal Cudworth, from the SE Alaska Land Trust, will be here with a Trust Update;

