Fast times and fat wallets – how Alaska got its pipeline | MIDNIGHT OIL: Episode 04

The trans-Alaska pipeline was the largest privately-funded construction project in the world, built across the biggest U.S. state and faced with unprecedented natural obstacles. It came with an $8 billion price tag, but true costs and benefits of the pipeline are still being calculated.
