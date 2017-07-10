Newscast – Monday, July 10, 2017

In this newscast:
- State lawmakers may have a path to compromise on oil and gas taxes,
- Juneau’s new seawalk section briefly opens,
- the Juneau Community Charter School hires its first professional principal, and
- a Juneau man gets knocked out by a charging bison in a North Dakota national park.
Recent headlines
From Anchorage, Walker tells lawmakers to get back to JuneauDuring a press conference in Anchorage, Governor pushes sustainable fiscal plan and state gasline project.
Someone may want to buy the ferry Taku, but they need more timeSomeone is interested in buying the retired ferry Taku. As a result, the Alaska Marine Highway System is giving interested parties an extra week and a half to submit bids.
Alleged transit center assault suspect charged with murderDavid V. Evenson, accused of the deadly assault of Aaron G. Monette at the Downtown Transit Center, remains held in custody. His bail has been set at $500,000 cash.
The Egegik fishery employs thousands, but very few live in it’s cityDuring the fishing season, the transient population in Egegik swells to the thousands, with fisherman and fish processors, but people in the village say only 27 year-round residents wintered there last year.