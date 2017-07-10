Alleged transit center assault suspect charged with murder

A Juneau man arrested for the deadly assault of another man at the Downtown Transit Center remains held in custody.
His bail has been set at $500,000 cash.
David V. Evenson, 51, was arrested Friday on charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and second-degree murder with extreme indifference to human life.
Evenson is accused of kicking Aaron G. Monette, 56, in the head June 30 at the bus terminal. Monette was eventually medevaced to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died on July 4.
Evenson appeared Monday in Juneau District Court in a hearing that was a continuation of a first felony appearance on Friday following his arrest.
Evenson’s next appearance in court is a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday unless a grand jury returns with an indictment against him.
Then, his case will be elevated to Juneau Superior Court.
Recent headlines
-
From Anchorage, Walker tells lawmakers to get back to JuneauDuring a press conference in Anchorage, Governor pushes sustainable fiscal plan and state gasline project.
-
Someone may want to buy the ferry Taku, but they need more timeSomeone is interested in buying the retired ferry Taku. As a result, the Alaska Marine Highway System is giving interested parties an extra week and a half to submit bids.
-
The Egegik fishery employs thousands, but very few live in it’s cityDuring the fishing season, the transient population in Egegik swells to the thousands, with fisherman and fish processors, but people in the village say only 27 year-round residents wintered there last year.
-
Haines residents may vote on new police service area following trooper departureThe trooper used to provide protection for areas of the borough outside the townsite, including the Haines Highway. Now, the Assembly has a solution in sight to cover the gap left behind by the trooper, but voters will have the final say.