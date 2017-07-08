Truck carrying groceries rolls over on Alaska Highway

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A semi-trailer carrying groceries crashed on the Alaska Highway, scattering groceries down a steep embankment along the road.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the crash occurred early Friday near the Northway Junction.

A tribal secretary for the Northway Village Council, Eliza Jimmie, says people from area communities and drivers on the Alaska Highway were still working to salvage the fruits, vegetables and other groceries about 12 hours after the crash.

Jimmie says she had heard the driver of the truck was not badly injured in the crash, although she arrived at the scene hours after the incident and didn’t see the driver herself.

Fred Meyer Oregon spokesman Jeffery Temple says the truck was carrying groceries to the superstore, but was operated by a third-party trucking company.