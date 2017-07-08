New Seawalk in downtown Juneau is open, for now

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Many Juneau residents enjoyed taking a stroll along the newly-opened Seawalk after driving past the downtown construction site for the past couple of years. But that joy will be short lived.
The Juneau Empire reports after opening the Seawalk Thursday, the city announced it will close off the island and Bridge Park portions soon for further construction.
Contractors will be working in both locations through August, planting grass, shrubs and trees on the island and building a fountain at Bridge Park.
Portions of the Seawalk will remain open, with access points through the parking lot at the Department of Fish and Game building and from the sidewalk on Egan Drive across from Glacier Avenue.
Project manager Skye Stekoll says the exact timeline for completion of the project is unknown.
