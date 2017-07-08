Coast Guard, DEC finish hazmat cleanup on fishing boat run aground near Wrangell

On Friday, the Coast Guard and state Department of Environmental Conservation finished cleaning up behind a ship that ran aground in Stikine Strait about 17 nautical miles west of Wrangell.
According to a Coast Guard spokesman, the fishing vessel, the Deceptive C, is still aground. It is up to the owner to recover it.
The grounding was reported to Coast Guard Sector Juneau on Monday evening. No injuries were reported.
The cutter Bailey Barco deployed to the scene and reported the spilled fuel.
The Coast Guard’s Marine Safety Detachment in Ketchikan hired a company for the cleanup.
They removed about 3 gallons of leaked, oily bilge water and around 3,000 pounds of oil products, debris and other hazardous material.
Coast Guard Lt. David Evans said the vessel doesn’t pose a threat to the environment anymore.
