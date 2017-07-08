Alaska mom snaps cellphone pics of Obama carrying her baby

An Alaska mother is cherishing cellphone photos of her wide-eyed 6-month-old baby in the arms of former President Barack Obama.
Jolene Jackinsky says she was looking for an airline at Anchorage International Airport on Monday when she ended up in a waiting area for private flights where a man she thought looked like Obama was sitting. As she got closer, she realized it really was him.
Jackinsky says he walked up to her and asked, “Who is this pretty girl?” She says she chatted with him about how fast children grow while he carried baby Giselle.
Obama told Jackinsky he was going home from a vacation.
Jackinsky says when Giselle’s father approached, Obama joked “I’m taking your baby.”
The encounter lasted about five minutes. But Jackinsky says she’ll always remember the moment.
Recent headlines
-
Charging bison wounds Juneau man at national park in North DakotaBefore losing consciousness, 65-year-old Michael Turk remembers taking photos of a bison, the animal turning toward him and charging.
-
Coast Guard, DEC finish hazmat cleanup on fishing boat run aground near WrangellThey removed about 3 gallons of leaked, oily bilge water and around 3,000 pounds of oil products, debris and other hazardous material
-
Beginning in August: Deep-release puts the pressure on rockfish survivalThe Alaska Department of Fish and Game is closing all sport fishing for nonpelagic rockfish in outside waters from Yakutat to Ketchikan for three weeks beginning August 1.
-
‘G19’ nations affirm climate plan, acknowledging U.S. withdrawalNoting President Trump's stance, a declaration states, "The leaders of the other G20 members state that the Paris Agreement is irreversible."