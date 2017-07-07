Newscast – Friday, July 7, 2017

In this newscast:
- Juneau Police Department seek 51-year-old David V. Evenson in connection with a June 30 fatal assault downtown
- Authorities say a plane crash that claimed two lives in southwest Alaska was a suicide
- Bodies of two crew members recovered off Kodiak Island
- Former Alaska Sen. Hollis French appointed to head state’s oil and gas regulator
Recent headlines
Fish & Game: Black bear appeared predatory in fatal Pogo Mine attackThe June 19 attack is only the fourth such report of such behavior among 208 bear attacks reported between 1980 and 2014, according to a Fish and Game expert.
Suspect arrested in Juneau transit center deathJuneau police have made an arrest in the killing of 56-year-old Aaron G. Monette who was found June 30 lying unconscious at the downtown bus terminal. Monette died on July 4 in a Seattle hospital.
Gardentalk – Fungus among usGardeners should trim away leaves and stems infected with fungus. A spray mix of baking soda, liquid soap, and water also works as a cheap and safe fungicide.
Juneau Assembly considers sales tax revenue for child careJuneau's shortage of affordable child care has led a group to urge the Assembly to use millions in sales tax revenue to expand services. The Juneau Assembly will weigh it and competing proposals at its July 12 finance meeting.