Newscast – Friday, July 7, 2017

In this newscast:

  • Juneau Police Department seek 51-year-old David V. Evenson in connection with a June 30 fatal assault downtown
  • Authorities say a plane crash that claimed two lives in southwest Alaska was a suicide
  • Bodies of two crew members recovered off Kodiak Island
  • Former Alaska Sen. Hollis French appointed to head state’s oil and gas regulator
