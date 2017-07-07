Gardentalk – Fungus among us

In the latest segment of Gardentalk, Master Gardener Ed Buyarski explained how gardeners can keep fungus under control in a cool and damp environment.

“There are so many different kinds of fungus that live in the soil. The spores float off in the air,” Buyarski said. “Mushrooms, of course, are just the large fruiting bodies of this large fungus organism which is underground. (Of) what we see in the gardens, there’s a lot of powdery mildew which happens when right conditions of moisture and cool temperatures happen. It looks like white powder on leaves. Salmonberries have it. I’ve seen it on strawberries.”

Another form of fungus called gray mold can be found in our garden or greenhouse. Apple scab can be found on apple trees.

When it comes to fungus-infected leaves and stems, Buyarski said simply trim them off and throw them in the trash. Do not put the fungus infected trimmings in your compost.

A homemade spray solution also can work as a safe and cheap alternative to a commercial fungicide. Mix 1 to 2 tablespoons of baking soda and a couple drops of liquid soap in a quart of water. Spray the both the underside and tops of fungus infected leaves and stems.

Gardeners also can thin and trim back crowding plants or overgrown branches to encourage circulation and prevent fungus.

http://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/ktoo/2017/07/garden070617.mp3 Listen to the June 6 edition of Gardentalk:

