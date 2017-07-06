Wrangell contract talks end, strike may resume

Wrangell officials have pulled out of contact talks with the union representing municipal workers.
Interim Borough Manager Carol Rushmore posted a letter on the municipal website Wednesday evening stating she had decided to not accept the union’s most recent proposal.
Rushmore added that the borough would not make any counteroffers to International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers members.
That could lead them to go back on strike.
Twenty-four utility and other workers went on strike June 22nd after the union and municipality rejected each other’s final contract offers.
Another 35 management and non-union employees remained on the job.
Officials from the borough and the union resumed negotiations June 29.
Union officials could not be reached immediately for comment on Rushmore’s decision.
