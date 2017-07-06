Remains of two people missing in Marmot Bay found and identified

The remains of the two people missing in Marmot Bay have been located.
The Alaska State Troopers have identified the deceased as Joshua Osborne, 18, and Abigail Osborne, 22, both of Wasilla.
The troopers followed up on the incident from last Thursday where a fishing vessel, the Miss Destinee, capsized in Marmot Bay.
The Coast Guard searched the area for more than 35 hours before suspending the area investigation late Friday night.
According to a troopers press release, at the time of the incident that brought down the Miss Destinee, a “rogue wave” had struck the vessel on the port side and knocked it over.
A good Samaritan vessel, El Caporal, was on scene and rescued the captain and a crewman. The two had been able to reach the upper wheel house and escape by grabbing onto a skiff that had slipped into the water.
However, two other individuals were still missing.
Since then, according to the press release, the troopers, the Kodiak City Fire department, and Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment recovered the vessel and have located the two missing peoples’ remains inside.
